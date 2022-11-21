(BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a woman who was last seen on Maiden Lane in San Francisco. Lara Finnegan, 37, was last seen in the 70 block of Maiden Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Finnegan was wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a large black purse and a maroon jacket. She has brown hair and blue eyes and stands five feet eight inches tall at 127 pounds. Her family says she is in good mental and physical condition.

Finnegan has been known to hike Angel Island, Twin Peaks, Mt. Davison, Mt. Sutro, the Coastal Trail and Lands End. If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Finnegan, please notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

