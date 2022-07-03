*UPDATE: The woman has been located safely and reunited with her family, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 9:24 p.m.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing woman Sunday evening. A tweet stated that 35-year-old Collette Johnson was last seen on the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Woodside.

Johnson is 5 feet tall and 115 pounds, last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and a white hat. She has Down syndrome and “is in danger” due to her inability to communicate, authorities said.

Authorities say Johnson tends to not respond when she is called out to. The public is asked to call 911 or (650) 363-4911 if they have information on Johnson’s location.