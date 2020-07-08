Mission College instructor arrested for alleged sexual assault

SANTA CLARA (BCN) – A Mission College instructor was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault, Santa Clara police said Tuesday.

Raymond Ruiz, a 68-year-old San Jose resident, was arrested last Thursday after police received information on May 28 that Ruiz allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman on multiple occasions in the city of Santa Clara.

The woman was a student in Ruiz’s class at Mission College’s Program for Students with Developmental Disabilities.

At the time of the alleged assaults, Ruiz was a contract employee and not a permanent member of the staff. He is no longer a contract employee with the college, police said.

The Santa Clara Police Department obtained a felony arrest warrant on June 30. Ruiz was taken into custody without incident and booked into

Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information regarding the case or other similar ones is asked to contact Detective Doug Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4812.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: