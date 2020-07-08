SANTA CLARA (BCN) – A Mission College instructor was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault, Santa Clara police said Tuesday.
Raymond Ruiz, a 68-year-old San Jose resident, was arrested last Thursday after police received information on May 28 that Ruiz allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman on multiple occasions in the city of Santa Clara.
The woman was a student in Ruiz’s class at Mission College’s Program for Students with Developmental Disabilities.
At the time of the alleged assaults, Ruiz was a contract employee and not a permanent member of the staff. He is no longer a contract employee with the college, police said.
The Santa Clara Police Department obtained a felony arrest warrant on June 30. Ruiz was taken into custody without incident and booked into
Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault.
Anyone with information regarding the case or other similar ones is asked to contact Detective Doug Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4812.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
Latest Stories:
- Mission College instructor arrested for alleged sexual assault
- Family, friends held vigil to celebrate life of 6-year-old Jace Young in San Francisco
- Parents have mixed feelings about distance learning plan for Brentwood Union School District
- San Francisco Supervisor introduces ‘CAREN’ Act to outlaw racially motivated 911 calls
- Chief Justice Roberts recently spent a night in a hospital