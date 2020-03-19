Live Now
Mission College to offer free grab-and-go lunches to its students

A school lunch.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., (KRON) — With many Bay Area schools moving classes online, a South Bay college is offering free lunches to its students as millions follow the shelter-in-place order.

Starting Friday, Mission College will be offering free grab-and-go lunches as a way to assists the needs of their student population.

Students can grab a free lunch comprised of a variety of sandwiches, fruit and drink from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mission College Lot B. A vegan option will also be available for students who have special accommodations.

The college reinsures students and the community of preventative measures set in place to allow for social distancing.

Students must bring in their ID card to receive a free lunch.

