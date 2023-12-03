SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Business owners in the Mission District are not happy about the bike lane recently installed. They’re blaming a drop in sales on the bike lane.

KRON4 went to the Mission to hear from business owners and see the problem firsthand.

Business owners say that customers ​are avoiding the area because the bike lane has made driving, parking and business harder. They’re hoping the city can step in and help out.

Bicyclists and some on scooters zoom through the bike lane in the middle of Valencia Street.

“(The bike lane) allows you to cycle through Valencia relatively safely,” said cyclist Alonso Salas. “If you’re trying to get from one side to the other, does a pretty good job of that”

But that’s exactly what business owners are complaining about.

“It’s basically become a bicycle freeway, folks are coming through the neighborhood, but not stopping off,” said San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club Co-President Kevin Ortiz.

Ortiz says the bike lane is causing traffic congestion ​because you can no longer turn left and drivers are also hitting the plastic bollards. People also seem to be avoiding the area because of the hassle of getting around.

“So that’s why a lot of people stopped coming because the parking was hard to find, that’s why we’re seeing less sales gone down like 40 percent,” said Los Amigos restaurant owner Miguel Ramirez.

Ramirez says he’s had to cut staff due to a loss of business.

“For example, today, we only had three — not worth it to have more than that,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez, Ortiz and other business owners are holding a rally on Tuesday, calling on the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to remove the lane and put back a turning lane.

In a statement to KRON4, SFMTA says in part :

“The SFMTA is committed to making Valencia Street a safe and inviting place for everyone and that includes businesses, residents, those who drive in the area and those who walk, bike and roll… We want businesses on the Valencia corridor to thrive, and we want to do everything we can to support them.”

“I think the city needs to go back and start over, and look at a community-based transportation plan,” Ortiz said.