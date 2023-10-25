SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An ice cream shop in the Mission District was vandalized overnight on Wednesday, the San Francisco Police Department said. The front windows of Smitten Ice Cream were shattered as a result, police said.

The business located at 904 Valencia St. was vandalized around 2:49 a.m. when an alarm was triggered. SFPD officers arrived at the scene and determined Smitten Ice Cream was vandalized for “unknown reasons.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made. SFPD did not provide any information about any suspect(s).

San Francisco-based Smitten Ice Cream first hit the streets in 2009 when it began as a popup throughout the city. The business now has two other locations in San Jose and Las Vegas.

SFPD says anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

KRON4 contacted Smitten Ice Cream for more information about the incident. We are waiting to hear back.