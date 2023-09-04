(KRON) — The East Bay Regional Parks District is calling a recent incident involving a popular pole at the top of Mission Peak an act of vandalism. The pole, which is a well-known spot for people to take pictures at, was cut off.

Photos provided by KRON4 viewer Joyce Lee show the pole on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

Photo: Joyce Lee Photo: Joyce Lee Photo: Joyce Lee

East Bay Regional Parks District issued the following statement to KRON4:

“We are saddened to learn about this incident in our park. Any vandalism from destruction to graffiti affects what should be a positive, happy experience for community members to enjoy open space and the many trails in our regional parks.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRPD’s Public Safety Department at 510-690-6521.