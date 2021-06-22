‘Mixed feelings’: Palo Alto to consider ending street closures

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Like many other cities, Palo Alto closed off part of its downtown to allow restaurants to serve outdoors.

Now, the city is considering whether to end the program. The newly created parklets have been good for businesses like Burma Ruby, which would like to see the closures and parklets made permanent.

“It has really helped us. Everyone loves the outdoor dining experience. It has that European vibe. It slows everything down too, and makes it a lot more peaceful for the dining experience,” said John Rattke with Burma Ruby Restaurant.

but the closures along a stretch of university avenue and ramona street, which have largely benefitied restaurants, have been hard on retailers like medallian rug gallery, where business is off at least 20-percent.

“Mixed feelings. Restaurant businesses are happy. Retail businesses are unhappy,” said Hamid Lashgari with Medallian Rug Gallery.

There have been complaints about the lack of convenient parking. businesses on side streets have also suffered from a lack of both vehicle and foot traffic. De Novo Jewelers’ Cherry Lebrun says the closures are confusing and keeping her customers away.

“Retail shopping is really different than having a restaurant. Because retail customers would like to spontaneously park and go into our stores. A lot of people get frustrated and just leave.

That said, there’s no denying people are getting used to the idea.

The city council was said to be considering whether to reopen Ramona street in early July and University Avenue by September.

A path forward might include a hybrid model where the street closures are extended or fine-tuned somehow to mitigate parking issues and make the program more equitable for all.