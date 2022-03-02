OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The standoff between Major League Baseball owners and the players resulting in a lockout is not only impacting the guys on the field.

It also impacts the people behind the scenes who rely on games for income.

KRON4 spoke with a longtime employee at the Oakland Coliseum who will struggle to pay bills without baseball.

“I like my job. I enjoy my work,” said Oakland Coliseum maintenance worker Carmen Sandoval.

For 22-years, Sandoval has made a living working at the Oakland Coliseum — up to 20-days a month during the baseball season.

However, Major League Baseball has canceled at least the first two series of the regular season after failing to come to a collective bargain agreement with the players union.

Now, the first four home games for the Oakland A’s have been pulled from the schedule — and from Sandoval’s timecard.

“The food is going up every day. And, gasoline,” she said. “No, it’s too hard.”

Sandoval is a maintenance employee, and she says games and the prep work performed in the days in between make up 80 percent of her salary.

“I hope they have an agreement result because it’s gonna be bad not for me. It’s for a lot of people,” Sandoval said.

Although she is working warriors games at Chase Center in San Francisco, Sandoval prefers her job at the coliseum because it is closer to her home in Hayward.

And, without the A’s or any other teams taking the field, she also loses her benefits.

“We lose the Warriors, we lose the Raiders, and now we have this problem now — it’s harder,” Sandoval said.

“Harder” just as the economy continues to open back up during the pandemic and yet work is still in peril.