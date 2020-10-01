OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics host the White Sox in Game 3 of the Wild Card series Thursday.
The Athletics are 22-10 in home games. Oakland has a team batting average of .164 this postseason, Sean Murphy has lead them with an average of .333
The White Sox have gone 17-13 away from home. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .289 this postseason, Tim Anderson leads them with an OBP of .667 in 9 at-bats.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and has 42 RBIs.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 14 runsWhite Sox: 2-8, .202 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 20 runs
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).
White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot).
Latest Sports News
- MLB Playoffs: A’s host White Sox in elimination game
- SJSU football releases 8-game schedule as season cleared to continue
- Raiders hope to win 2nd straight at home vs. Bills
- Big Game Bound Week 4: Titans vs. Steelers postponed
- A’s beat White Sox 5-3, get 1st playoff win since 2013