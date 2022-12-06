SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An MLB reporter gave Giants fans some false hope on Tuesday afternoon by mistakenly reporting on Twitter that superstar Aaron Judge chose to sign with San Francisco. The reporter later deleted his tweet and apologized for “jumping the gun.”

Jon Heyman, an MLB columnist for the New York Post who is known for baseball breaking news to his 807,000-plus followers on Twitter, tweeted, “Arson Judge appears headed to Giants,” at 2:20 p.m. Minutes later, the tweet was taken down.

Though he misspelled his name, Heyman was referring to reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, who has been rumored to join the Giants after slugging 62 home runs for the New York Yankees last season.

Seven minutes after the tweet, Heyman admitted there was no news yet. “Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun,” Heyman said.

Heyman’s premature report annoyed Giants fans — and even players. Pitcher Logan Webb replied, “Not cool man” to Heyman’s apology.

However, Giants fans should stay tuned. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Susan Slusser said that the “buzz in the lobby” at MLB’s winter meetings is that Judge will sign with the Giants.