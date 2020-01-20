MLK Day: Celebrations, day of service events to be held across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

It’s a national holiday that was officially declared in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, though the first national celebration didn’t take place until three years later.

Dr. King was born on January 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was a Baptist minister and later, a social activist.

He led the U.S. Civil Rights Movement starting in the mid-1950’s, delivering his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in the march on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.

Many government offices are closed today included the post office, and most banks are also not open in honor of the holiday.

In the Bay Area, there will be marches, celebrations, and community service events in honor of MLK Day.

In Oakland, there will be a parade at 9:30 a.m. at the Verdese Carter Park.

In San Francisco, there will also be a parade at 9:30 a.m. starting at 750 Howard Street and ending at the Yerba Buena Center at 11 a.m.

If you’re looking to volunteer and help the community, there will be a day of service at the Schultz Cultural Center in Palo Alto.

In Richmond, there will be a community service event at the Unity Park Community Plaza starting at 9:30 a.m.

Additionally, more than 150 Kaiser Permanente volunteers will honor Dr. King by fixing up schoolyards in Daly City and San Francisco.

