(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate robberies in Oakland that occurred on Saturday.

The OPD Communications Division received multiple calls regarding an armed robbery that occurred in the 3500 block of Grand Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Upon arrival, officers learned multiple armed individuals approached a victim standing in front of a business and robbed the individual of their belongings, police said.

According to police, several other armed individuals approached a second victim nearby and robbed them of their belongings.

All ten alleged robbers fled the scene in multiple vehicles.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Robbery Unit at (510)-238-3326.