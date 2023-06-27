(KRON) — A pair of mobile bakery owners is back in good spirits after the community donated funds to help them purchase a new van for their San Jose business.

Ernesto Botello and Juan Soto, co-owners of Zeledon’s Bakery on Wheels, have been serving the San Jose community for over two decades. The pair were baffled when their business van went missing last weekend. The van was later found crashed in Merced County, with all of their equipment and supplies missing.

Botello and Soto were unsure when they might get back on their feet, but the community came together faster than they ever could have predicted. In just eight days, over 350 people donated $18,000 to a GoFundMe to replace the bakery’s van.

Soto was able to find and purchase a new van. He says, it’s in great shape.

“Yes I’m so happy, and I feel blessed by everyone helping me out and the van feels good,” Soto told KRON4.

Botello and Soto have been traveling from Los Banos up to San Jose, and they can’t wait to be back up and running. Soto says thanks to the generous donations from their community, Zeledon’s Bakery on Wheels should be open again by the end of this week.