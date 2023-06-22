SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A community is coming together to help a mobile bakery whose van was stolen over the weekend and later found wrecked.

California Highway Patrol found the missing van, which had been missing since Sunday, by a creek in Merced County. The white Chevrolet van was totaled which means no source of income for the family of the business, who have been serving San Jose for more than two decades.

“We had a whole load of bread to go to work the next day and it was gone. They stole that too and our equipment,” said Juan Soto, Zeledon on Wheels co-owner.

Ernesto Botello and Juan Soto are owners of the business and say they are devastated over the loss of the van. “I felt like it was a family or a friend if they were dying. We’ve been with the van since 2007,” said Soto.

The pair has been traveling from Los Banos to San Jose every week for more than 20 years, selling out of their van.

A GoFundMe has already raised over $16,000 out of their $20,000 goal. They’re hoping to be back up and serving their customers within two weeks.