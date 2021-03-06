Mobile COVID-19 clinic vaccinates Contra Costa County’s most vulnerable communities

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — For the second time in as many weeks — another mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held Saturday in Richmond.

It’s part of Contra Costa County’s strategy on making sure that disadvantaged communities are protected against the virus.

“That’s it. Alright — I don’t feel anything.”

Any fears over the pain or possible side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine were put to rest once the Moderna shot is administered to their arm.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” Josephine Gallegos said.

John Muir Health and Contra Costa Health Services partnering for the COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic.

The past two Saturdays — volunteers treated patients at Richmond High School.

Essential workers were among those receiving their first dose and encouraging others to do the same.

This was John Muir Health’s fourth Saturday mobile vaccination clinic.

And, on average, the inoculate 160 people each time out.

“I’m doing it for my family. And, for everybody to know how important it is that we should have this, so we could end the COVID-19,” Mary Johns said.

In addition to Richmond, the mobile clinic has made stops in Antioch and San Pablo.

Next week, it will head to Concord.

All four communities rank in the county’s top five for highest number of positive COVID-19 cases.

They are also among the lowest quartile of the healthy places index.

“We’re really making a dent in terms of equity, as we’re able to go to communities where people traditionally have less access to healthcare,” Dr. Kishore Nath said.

“I want to protect my family, I want to protect other people in my family, you know. I don’t want them to get sick either, you know,” Gallegos said. “That’s why this is very important that everybody has to get vaccine.”

Set an appointment through health services. You do not need insurance to get the shot.