Mobile COVID-19 testing clinic makes first stop in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new mobile COVID-19 testing site made its first stop in San Francisco on Wednesday where people can get results within minutes.

The mission is to increase access to testing. The first stop – Stonestown Galleria in the city.

Carbon Health is offering mobile COVID-19 testing to anyone who has symptoms or believes they are at-risk of exposure.

The results take 15 minutes. Patients will be notified through an app.

“We’re using some rapid tests, so we’re able to process the sample and then follow up with a test within the same day,” Carrie Douglas, the general manager of Carbon Health, said.

Testing will take place in a trailer. Carbon Health partnered with studio dental.

The mobile testing clinic will make stops in Redwood City, Fremont, Napa, Novato, Pleasanton and Vallejo.

“We want to make sure the communities have access to testing so people really understand if they have COVID-19 so they can protect themselves or if they don’t,” Douglas said.

Carbon Health plans to open a walk in clinic down the road and will continue to bring testing to different communities in the Bay Area.

COVID-19 testing is ongoing at Stonestown Galleria until April 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next stop will be Redwood City.

