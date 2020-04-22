Mobile COVID-19 testing open to public in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – For a second week, a mobile clinic has offered COVID-19 tests with rapid results.

On Tuesday, they were set up in Pleasanton and the test is available to anyone who wants it.

In order to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus, doctors say we need as many people as possible to get tested for COVID-19.​

​”They had an opening, so I booked an appointment,” John Diola said. ​

​Through healthcare provider Carbon Health, rapid testing may be available in your neighborhood.​

Ellen Chase works at a credit union and stopped by Carbon Health’s mobile testing clinic in the parking lot near Walmart in Pleasanton.​

​”Peace of mind, and like I said, we’re working with the public. We’re essential employees. So, we’re working with the public all day long,” Chase said.​

​The mobile site on Rosewood Drive was open throughout the day.​

The actual nasal swab tests taking less than 30 seconds to administer.​

Patients were in and out within minutes.​

John Diola recently pulled his 97 year-old mother out of a nursing home plagued by a viral outbreak at the facility with staff and patients testing positive for COVID-19.​

​”I have assure myself that I don’t have COVID myself because I’m caring for an elderly person, and also I have heart disease too, so I’m at risk. So I just wanted to find out,” Diola said. ​

​Dr. Neeru Singh says Carbon Health rolled the mobile clinics out last week, first in San Francisco and Redwood City.​

Now Pleasanton, and eventually Novato, Napa, Fremont and Vallejo, staying at each location for a few days at a time.​

​”People are unable to get back to their jobs, their family, due to high risk exposure. And, as we’ve seen, there’s been asymptomatic carriers, so I think accessibility testing is super important,” Singh said. ​

​On average, Dr. Singh says some 150 patients are being tested at the mobile clinic a day.​

Results are shared with patients within hours.​

Insured and uninsured people are welcome.​

Just book an appointment and confirm a testing location through the app prior to stopping by.​

