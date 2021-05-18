Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics arrive at Contra Costa schools

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Health Services and Kaiser Permanente have teamed up to get COVID-19 vaccine shots to young students.

Now that the U.S. FDA has given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization for kids as young as 12 years old, several schools will get a visit from a mobile vaccine clinic starting Tuesday, May 18.

The vaccine previously was only approved people 16 years old and up.

Clinics will rotate to new campuses weekly, later returning to provide second-dose appointments, the Contra Costa Health Services said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to be effective, and people are considered fully vaccinated once it has been two weeks since the second dose was administered.

“The goal is to help families that might not otherwise have the opportunity to get a free vaccine at a convenient location where they feel safe – the neighborhood school,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “But please do not wait. If you need a vaccine, we have a clinic in your area right now waiting for you.”

The vaccines won’t be open to just the students at that specific public school – family members and people in the community are allowed to stop by for a shot as well, officials said.

The following school-based vaccine clinics are currently scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Clinic dates and locations are subject to change.

May 18-22: Antioch Middle, Concord High.

Antioch Middle, Concord High. May 25-May 29: Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord)

Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord) June 1-June 5: Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, Iron Horse Middle (San Ramon), Kennedy High (Richmond), Mt. Diablo High (Concord)

Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, Iron Horse Middle (San Ramon), Kennedy High (Richmond), Mt. Diablo High (Concord) June 8-June 12: Antioch Middle, California High (San Ramon), Concord High, De Anza High (Richmond), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood)

Antioch Middle, California High (San Ramon), Concord High, De Anza High (Richmond), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood) June 15-June 19: Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon), Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord)

Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon), Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord) June 22-June 26: Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, San Ramon Valley (Danville), Mt. Diablo High (Concord), Kennedy High (Richmond)

Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, San Ramon Valley (Danville), Mt. Diablo High (Concord), Kennedy High (Richmond) June 29-July 3: De Anza High (Richmond), California High (San Ramon), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood)

De Anza High (Richmond), California High (San Ramon), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood) July 6-10: Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon)

** No clinic at Freedom High on 6/5 or 6/26

Patients younger than 18 do require consent from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated. Information about required school vaccinations, such as Tdap, will also be available at the clinics.

Kaiser Permanente and many other community healthcare providers also provide COVID-19 at locations across Contra Costa – members can visit kp.org/covidvaccine for more information about how to get a vaccination appointment at local Kaiser Permanente facilities.

The country reports that over half of Contra Costa residents who are 12 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as of last week.