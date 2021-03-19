Mobile COVID vaccination site coming to Tenderloin soon

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Tenderloin can soon expect a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

The city’s mobile vaccination team is partnering with Glide, UCSF, Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, San Francisco Community Health Center and Life Science Cares Bay Area to launch the mobile site.

Vaccinations will be offered beginning Thursday, March 25, and continuing weekly after that.

“We’re expanding these efforts to make sure that communities that have been hardest hit and residents who have been historically underserved not only have access to vaccines, but that they’re also convenient,” Breed tweeted, in part.

At last check, the city has administered close to 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Breed set a new goal for San Francisco: 20,000 vaccinations per day. She announced the city passed its goal of 10,000 vaccinations per day.

On Thursday, Mayor Breed said San Francisco is expected to move into the orange tier on March 24.