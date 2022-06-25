BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire said that a two-alarm fire involving three mobile homes on Bailey Road in Bay Point has been extinguished, the agency tweeted at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday.

They are also reporting no injuries. Units will remain to “mop up” and people are asked to avoid the area.

The fire was first announced at 5:30 p.m. on Bailey Road near Canal Drive. Northbound Bailey Road was shut down and the mobile home park was evacuated, Con Fire said. Fire units from Bay Point, Pittsburg, Antioch and Concord responded.

The fire is under investigation.

