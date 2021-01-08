Mobile morgue in Sonoma County collects COVID-19 casualties

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – As California’s COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise, one Bay Area county now has a mobile morgue.

The semi-trailer is designed to store bodies in case hospitals or local morgues get overwhelmed.

One of the main reasons why Sonoma County requested this mobile morgue is because of the possibility of a lack of space.

The sheriff’s office says this is a pro-active measure because the COVID-19 death toll has continued to climb across the state and they want to be prepared just in case.

Parked at the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office is a new mobile morgue.

The refrigerated semi-trailer is meant to help collect bodies and prevent an overflow as COVID-19 deaths surge across California.

The leased trailer is a state asset from California’s Office of Emergency Services.

“It’s very tragic. It’s hard on everyone but as we’ve seen the greater number of COVID cases so have we seen an increase in the number of fatalities,” Mark Ghilarducci said.

Because of that large number of deaths Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci says the state has activated a multi-casualty plan and coroner mutual aide plan.

This is aimed at helping both hospitals and county morgues deal with a spike.

“To assure that there’s a balance throughout the state–region by region in dealing with decedents and how we can ensure that we don’t get large backups or if we do get backups that they’re dealt with with respect and dignity,” Ghilarducci said.

A spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the trailer has the ability to store more than 50 bodies while the county morgue can hold up to 35.

Inside the trailer is equipped with shelves to increase holding capacity and additional PPE for those handling the bodies and body bags.

If need be, the trailer can also provide storage for neighboring counties.

The measure is being looked at as a pro-active step against a worse case scenario.

“It’s important to know that there is a plan that is underway and it’s very active today and we’ll continue to work at that,” Ghilarducci said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says right now the trailer is not housing any bodies.

This is not the first COVID-19 mobile morgue in the Bay Area, some trucks were sent to Alameda County last year.

It’s anticipated that another trailer will be sent to the South Bay in Santa Clara County.