Model rocket sparks Concord grass fire

(Contra Costa Fire/Facebook)

CONCORD (KRON) - A model rocket sparked a grass fire in Concord on Monday night and police are trying to find the person that started it.

The fire started just before 5:15 off Barkwood Court, which is near Ygnacio Valley Road, where a 3-alarm fire grass fire burned back in June.

Contra Costa County fire officials posted on Facebook, saying that except for a quick and overwhelming response, this fire could have turned out very differently.

