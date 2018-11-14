Model rocket sparks Concord grass fire
CONCORD (KRON) - A model rocket sparked a grass fire in Concord on Monday night and police are trying to find the person that started it.
The fire started just before 5:15 off Barkwood Court, which is near Ygnacio Valley Road, where a 3-alarm fire grass fire burned back in June.
Contra Costa County fire officials posted on Facebook, saying that except for a quick and overwhelming response, this fire could have turned out very differently.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
