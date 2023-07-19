OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland International Airport may be modernizing Terminals 1 and 2 soon. The Port of Oakland announced their development project proposal is complete, and the public will have opportunities to comment on it before the board can approve it.

The director of planning told KRON4 this is a big project, but the most important thing for travelers to know is if it’s approved and construction begins, the airport will still be able to operate as usual.

Thousands of passengers fly through Oakland International Airport every day, and they have for decades. Terminal 1 was built back in the 1960s, and the building has fallen behind the times.

“We need to update our Oakland airport facilities to meet aviation and industry standards,” said Colleen Liang, the acting director of environmental programs and planning. “This would improve our operations and safety for our passengers. We need to create more space for people expected to use the airport in the coming years. We’re projecting that more than 24 million passengers will be flying through Oakland by 2038.”

Liang says her group has developed the proposed terminal modernization project.

“This particular project is not adding an additional runway, so that means we are not filling the bay. Also, we are developing the footprint to stay within the existing airport,” Liang said.

The project would construct a new 830,000-square-foot terminal building with a connection to the existing Terminals 1 and 2. A net total of up to 16 additional passenger gates would be added to meet increasing travel demands.

Liang says she’s hopeful the board will approve the project once the public has the opportunity to comment on it over the next 60 days.

“If this proposed project is approved, the terminals will be modernized, will have new facilities that the passengers will move through and improve our operations and safety and efficiency and accommodate the passengers that are expected to come in the coming years,” Liang said.

The public can review the full proposal on the Oakland airport’s website. You can comment on it until September 15 on the site.