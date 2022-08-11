(KRON) — On Wednesday, Livermore police arrested a man who had 26 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car and an unregistered Glock 9MM handgun, according to a social media post from the Livermore Police Department. The man, a 27-year-old from Modesto, was pulled over in a 2012 BMW near Greenville Road and Southfront Road for a traffic violation.

In searching the vehicle, officers located nearly a pound of marijuana in a backpack along with the firearm. The driver is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the post.





A further search of the vehicle uncovered the additional 26 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the car, along with a heavily insulated box used to conceal marijuana and packing materials. The driver was arrested on a number of charges that include possession of a firearm and selling and transporting marijuana. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail.