Moffett Field sought as potential child migrant housing site

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — NASA has confirmed that vacant property within the Ames Research Center at Moffett Field is being considered as a location to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children.

NASA says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is coordinating a site assessment to see if they can use certain facilities for future shelter space.

According to NASA, this will not impact its ability to do primary missions.

An advocacy group called SIREN held a protest in front of Moffett Field on Monday, with over 100 people showing up.

Protesters wanted to send a message to the Biden administration saying they should not open a detention center.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the number of people coming over the southwest border has continued to increase over the last year.

There is also a growing number of children immigrating to the U.S.

Over the weekend, agents say they responded to over 200 families and unaccompanied children crossing the border in texas.

This has been a major challenge for the Biden administration taking on the restrictive immigration policies from the previous administration.

Border patrol believes there are many factors including the pandemic and inaccurate perceptions of shifts in immigration and border security policies.

Here is NASA’s full statement: