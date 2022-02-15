Mom, child who died in possible East Bay pool drowning ID’d

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A tragic East Bay pool incident that resulted in the deaths of a mother and daughter is still being investigated by the Contra Costa County Sheriff this week.

Llaneth Chavez, 31, of Hollister, and her 4-year-old daughter died after they went swimming in a private pool, sheriff’s public information officer Jimmy Lee told KRON4 Tuesday.

The suspected drownings happened in the upscale community of Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon.

“At about 2:56 Blackhawk Deputy Sheriffs responded to a home on East Ridge Court regarding a woman who was in a swimming pool and was not breathing,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Emergency responders learned that the woman’s daughter had also been swimming in the pool and was rushed to a hospital before paramedics arrived.

Chavez and her daughter were pronounced dead at San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Investigators said the pool deaths do not appear suspicious and there were no signs of foul play.

The mother and daughter’s official causes of death still remained undetermined by the coroner Tuesday. Autopsies were conducted Monday.

“The cause of death for both is pending the results of toxicology tests,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

There are about 2,300 homes in Blackhawk. The Sheriff’s Office describes the area as “an elegant community with a strong sense of neighborhood, surrounded by a beautiful country club, nestled in the hills below Mount Diablo.”

San Benito County’s public information officer wrote on Tuesday, “The circumstances behind the drownings are still unclear. Questions remain about why the child was taken to the hospital before the mother, and what details were provided in the emergency call. Authorities said they are still working to unravel the details. Our deepest condolence to the family.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.