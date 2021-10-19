Mom who hosted teen sex parties booked into Santa Clara County jail, on $10 million bail

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – 47-year-old Shannon O’Connor has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail, and her bail is $10 million.

The Los Gatos mother is charged with 39 criminal counts including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and providing alcohol to minors.

O’Connor, also known as Shannon Brugawho, allegedly hosted drunken parties for teenagers and encouraged some of them to have sex while she reportedly watched, according to the charges filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The South Bay mother was in custody in Idaho, where she apparently moved with her two sons.

Now, officials are looking into whether she held similar illegal bashes there

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office says that O’Connor will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.