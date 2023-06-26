(KRON) — Surveillance video obtained by KRON4 captures the moments leading up to a deadly shooting in Oakland’s Koreatown last week, in which a delivery person was killed. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of 26th Street between Telegraph Avenue and Broadway, near a Target location.

In the video, a man and a woman can be seen walking their dog past another man, who looks like he’s trying to deliver flowers. The couple stops walking and pauses for a moment before the man hands the dog leash off to the woman.

The man then walks over to the delivery man and the two begin fighting. He attacks the delivery man at one point, who responds by throwing his flowers. That’s when the man who was walking the dog takes out a gun and shoots the delivery man.

The man who fired the shot can be seen running away in the video.

The delivery man later died at the hospital. Police say they are reviewing the video, but so far, no arrests have been made.