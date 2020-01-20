Moms 4 Housing to buy Oakland home from which they were evicted

>> LIVE NOW ON KRONON.TV <<

OAKLAND (KRON) – The homeless mothers part of the group Moms 4 Housing announced on Monday they will be buying the West Oakland home from which they were evicted last week.

Mayor Libby Schaaf will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss “a new deal brokered among the Mayor’s Office, Moms 4 Housing, and Wedgewood.”

In a statement, Moms 4 Housing said they will be buying the home through the Oakland Community Land Trust.

“This is what happens when we organize, when people come together to build the beloved community,” said Dominique Walker with Moms 4 Housing. “Today we honor Dr. King’s radical legacy by taking Oakland back from the big banks and corporations. Thank you to our supporters, who stood by us every step of the way. We can’t wait to get back to Moms’ House and keep building this movement with you.”

The group of homeless mothers was evicted last week from the West Oakland home in which they were squatting in since November.

