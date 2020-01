FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2019, file photo, Sharena Thomas, left, Carroll Fife, center, Dominique Walker, second from right, and Tolani KIng, right, stand outside a vacant home they took over on Magnolia Street in West Oakland, Calif. Homeless women ordered by a judge last week to leave a vacant house they occupied illegally in Oakland for two months have been evicted by sheriff’s deputies. They removed two women and a male supporter Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from the home before dawn in a case highlighting California’s severe housing shortage and growing homeless population. (Kate Wolffe/KQED via AP, File)

OAKLAND (KRON) – Moms 4 Housing on Monday will hold a march at noon at 14th and Broadway in Oakland.

This comes after a group of homeless mothers were evicted from a home in West Oakland where they were squatting in last week.

The group of women had been in that home since November.

When they were released from jail on Tuesday afternoon, they found their belongings on the street.

The moms say the march is to bring awareness to their cause.

