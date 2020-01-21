Homeless moms vow to continue fight after reaching agreement for sale of Oakland home

OAKLAND (KRON) – The homeless mothers from Moms 4 Housing will be buying the West Oakland home they were evicted from.

The group reached an agreement with Wedgewood Properties to buy the Magnolia Street home through the Oakland Community Land Trust.

The mothers were evicted last week after squatting in the home since November.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Monday that the deal allows the city and land trust to buy Wedgewood’s other properties in the city.

She also made it clear the city does not welcome squatting.

It could take some time to close this deal.

City leaders will also have to figure out who will make necessary repairs on the house, including who will be allowed to live there and for how long.

