Mom’s Against Poverty holds fundraising gala

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Since 2008, Moms Against Poverty has helped 200,000 impoverished children and their families in 14 countries. Nearly 100,000 children have received free education & vocational training with the help of MAP.

Over 10,000 orphan children have been supported through MAP’s Orphan Care Program. Over 25,00 children have received much needed physical and emotional health and wellness services while over 95,000 children have received food and basic provisions in the US.

MAP believes that all children – regardless of their background – deserve the promise of a safe, happy, and fulfilling life. We’d be honored to have you stand with us in raising $1 million to advance MAP’s efforts to lift children and their families around the world out of poverty.

MAP’s contributions have garnered the support of individuals such as Michelle Obama and California Congresswoman Jackie Speier and have initiated a movement of volunteerism in the communities we serve.

Childhood poverty is a complex social issue that no single policy, government, or program can end alone. It is thus imperative that individuals, such as yourself, take action to change this world for the better. MAP believes that with your support we can end childhood poverty in our lifetime.

Each year MAP convenes 1,300 of San Francisco’s Top Philanthropists for an unforgettable evening to raise $1 million for children struggling with poverty around the world. Moms Against Poverty’s 12th Annual Benefit Gala on Saturday, October 5th from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at City View inside the Metreon.

For more information on how to get your ticket to the gala, click here.