(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute.

KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning.

East Bay

A downed tree blocking all lanes of southbound CA-13 at Moraga Avenue as well as flooding on westbound CA-580 at CA-80 west are causing problems in Oakland.

A traffic collision on northbound CA-880 at Davis Street in San Leandro.

Flooding on southbound CA-880 at Hesperia Boulevard in San Lorenzo.

Westbound and eastbound CA-84 through Fremont are still closed due to a landslide from an earlier storm.

San Francisco

High winds on bridges heading into and out of the city. Slow down and drive carefully.

South Bay

A traffic collision on southbound CA-280 west of Southwest Expressway in San Jose.

Downed tree on northbound CA-17 at Madrone Drive in Los Gatos.

BART