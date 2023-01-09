(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute.
KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning.
East Bay
- A downed tree blocking all lanes of southbound CA-13 at Moraga Avenue as well as flooding on westbound CA-580 at CA-80 west are causing problems in Oakland.
- A traffic collision on northbound CA-880 at Davis Street in San Leandro.
- Flooding on southbound CA-880 at Hesperia Boulevard in San Lorenzo.
- Westbound and eastbound CA-84 through Fremont are still closed due to a landslide from an earlier storm.
San Francisco
- High winds on bridges heading into and out of the city. Slow down and drive carefully.
South Bay
- A traffic collision on southbound CA-280 west of Southwest Expressway in San Jose.
- Downed tree on northbound CA-17 at Madrone Drive in Los Gatos.
BART
- 20-minute system-wide delay.