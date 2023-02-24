SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Zoo & Gardens announced the birth of a baby mandrill monkey.

The yet-to-be-named mandrill was born at the zoo on February 1. He can now be seen by zoo visitors in the outdoor mandrill habitat, zoo officials said Friday.

Mandrills are the world’s largest monkey, found in the subtropical forests of southwest Cameroon, western Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and southwest Congo. They are distinguished by bright facial colorations and a brightly-colored rear end.

(Image courtesy Margaret Chow / San Francisco Zoo)

“We are thrilled with this latest birth as mandrills are considered a vulnerable species in the wild,” said Tanya M. Peterson, Executive Director of San Francisco Zoological Society. “It’s important for us to share the story of this charismatic primate species, whose populations have seen a 30% decline over the past 30 years.”

The mandrill’s proud parents are 20-year-old “Lulu” and 12-year-old “Big Joe.” The baby will live with his parents, four-year-old brother “Kiburi,” and two-year-old brother “Benny.”

Similar to a baboon, male mandrills grow up to have stocky, powerful bodies and muscular arms, and are significantly larger than the females.

(Image courtesy Margaret Chow / San Francisco Zoo)

The new infant was born after a gestational period of 167-176 days.

Zoo officials wrote, “Guests will no doubt see the new baby clinging tight to its mother’s belly, and after a few months, will move to her back. Young reach independence at about 18 months, usually coinciding with the mother’s next birth.”