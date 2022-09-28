SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced it gave 1,419 first and second doses of the monkeypox vaccine at Sunday’s Folsom Street Fair, according to a press release Tuesday.

The city received a one-time special allotment of 10,000 doses for “large LGBTQ+ community events” from the Biden administration, the press release continued.

“In addition to the Folsom Street Fair, SFDPH has held vaccine events with the Rafiki Coalition, San Francisco Leather & LGBTQ Cultural District, San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Beaux Nightclub, and others,” the press release stated. “To date, more than 4,000 doses from the special federal allotment have been administered with more large vaccination events planned for the coming weeks culminating in the Castro Street Fair on October 2.”

The Castro Street Fair will be in the Castro neighborhood from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The annual event was founded in 1974 by the late Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California, who wanted to bring business to the then-burgeoning LGBTQ mecca.

More vaccinations will be provided at the El Rio bar at 3158 Mission Street from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital clinic (at 1001 Potrero Street, Building 30) from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“This federal allotment enhances our efforts to ensure MPX [monkeypox] vaccines are distributed quickly and equitably by bringing vaccines directly to where people are,” San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip stated in the press release. “We encourage eligible people attending these events to take advantage of the MPX vaccine sites being right there and get their first or second doses. Remember, you need a second dose after 28 days to complete the vaccine series and gain maximum protection against the MPX virus.”

Jynneos, a smallpox vaccine used to inoculate against monkeypox, requires two doses 28 days apart.