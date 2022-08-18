(KRON) – In the East Bay, health officials are opening up an online system to schedule an appointment for monkeypox. Increased supply in the county is allowing them to dole out more doses.

This is a significant development in the fight against the spread of monkeypox. Nicole Brito with Contra Costa Health Department is the registered nurse overseeing the county’s monkeypox distribution. She explained that with the FDA authorization, they can now get more doses out of vials allowing them to vaccinate more people to slow the spread of the virus.

“It is a smaller dose into the skin rather than the tissue. But it gives the same and works the same. You may get a red reaction, but that is to be expected and normal,” Brito said.

Brito says as they get more vaccines, they are also able to offer them to clinics. Each day they will update their website as they get more vaccine to allow more to get vaccinated.