SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Zuckerberg General Hospital held a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Tuesday, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced in a tweet. The hospital administered 478 vaccines.

The Department of Public Health announced on Monday that the clinic will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday. The clinic is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Tuesday, they were able to administer all appointments and walk-ins.

According to the tweet from the Department of Public Health, the city is expecting more vaccine doses. They stated that they will continue to keep the public updated with more information on clinic dates and additional doses.