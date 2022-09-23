SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health will be offering first and second doses of the monkeypox vaccine at the Folsom and Castro street fairs, which are this weekend and next weekend respectively, according to a tweet from the department.

The doses that will be offered will be from among the 10,000 doses sent to the city by the Biden administration for large gatherings. As KRON4 previously reported, Oakland Pride and Oakland Pridefest were given doses for just this reason.

Vaccine doses will be provided at the Folsom Street Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The fair will be Sunday in the city’s South of Market neighborhood. Founded in 1984, it is a celebration of both gay and heterosexual leather and BDSM subcultures.

The Castro Street Fair will be Oct. 2 in the city’s Castro neighborhood. That event was founded in 1974 by the late Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California, who wanted to bring business to the then-burgeoning LGBTQ mecca.

The health department also wanted to announce it will be providing vaccine doses at the bar El Rio, at 3158 Mission Street, from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 and from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Jynneos, a smallpox vaccine used to inoculate against monkeypox, requires two doses 28 days apart.