Monsanto Trial: Judge lowers amount paid to Bay Area man

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A federal judge in San Francisco reduced an $80 million award against Monsanto Corporation to $25 million for a Sonoma County man.

70-year-old Edwin Hardeman claimed the company’s RoundUp Weed Killer caused his cancer.

A jury ordered Monsanto to pay Hardeman $80 million in damages.

The federal judge says a U.S. Supreme Court guideline requires him to reduce the amount to $25 million.

Monsanto is facing more than 13,000 RoundUp lawsuits filed in U.S. federal and state courts.

Two cases from the Bay Area have gone to trial and resulted in verdicts against Monsanto.