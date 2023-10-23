(KRON) — One man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that briefly led to a shelter-in-place Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Moscow Road in Monte Rio at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

They found a deceased gunshot victim, identified as Chris Jaffe, 74, at the scene. Deputies also saw the suspect, later identified as Joseph Douchette, 41, of Monte Rio, walking near the property.

Additional deputies responded, including the SWAT team. As the search continued, a shelter-in-place order was issued. Deputies found Douchette in the 2100 block of Mesa Grande Terrace, police said.

He was arrested without incident at 3:30 p.m. and the shelter in place was lifted. Deputies also found the gun they believe was used in the fatal shooting.

Douchette was booked into the Main Adult Detention Facility for murder and an outstanding warrant, police said. He is being held without bail.