Monterey Bay Aquarium to host first adults-only sleepover

MONTEREY (KRON) – Pack your sleeping bag and get ready for a blast from the past as you party under the stars and spend the night in an aquarium!

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is hosting its first-ever adults-only “Sleepover Party,” and it’ll be 80’s themed.

The event, appropriately named “Sweet Dreams Are Made of Seaweed,” will feature 80’s dance party music, a build-your-own taco dinner, drink ticket, photo booth, games, insider stories from aquarium staff members, a sundae bar, improv comedy, a late-night movie, and a continental breakfast the next morning.

You get to pick from four sleeping options, each with a different nighttime atmosphere – choose among the Enchanted Kelp Forest, The Ocean’s Edge, Jellies, or the Open Sea.

Photo: Monterey Bay Aqarium

The event starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 a.m. the next day

Tickets for the general public cost $175 per person or $150 for Aquarium members.

“Sweet Dreams Are Made of Seaweed” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14. starting at 7 p.m. and ending 8:30 a.m. the next day.

