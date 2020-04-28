Monterey County calls for more action to protect farm workers from COVID-19

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) – As COVID-19 has swept through the meat-packing industry, creating supply-chain problems, there are worries about something similar happening in California’s farm economy.

“From the beginning we have been very cognizant about preventing this situation from getting worse,” Luis Alejo said.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo says prioritizing protections for farm workers, among those who are at highest risk for contracting COVID-19, will help protect the economy and keep food on America’s table.

“We know that if we don’t take these proper steps and take it as seriously as we can there could be concerns about the food supply,” Alejo said.

Voluntary protocols, such as social distancing, the wearing of masks and making sure people are not coming to work sick are helping, but Supervisor Alejo says they should be made mandatory.

“A lot of the farmers are following these protocols but then there are some who are not and so it calls for more action,” Alejo said. “I get contacted on social media by workers at different sites saying that not all the protocols are being followed.”

Because they work in close proximity in the fields, in transport, or in congregate living conditions, farm workers are a uniquely vulnerable population.

Alejo is calling on the governor for priority testing.

“We need more resources deployed from the state so that as soon as a worker gets sick we have the ability to test and isolate these workers, otherwise they go to the worksite and make others sick,” Alejo said.

Despite farmworkers accounting for a quarter of all cases, Monterey County Health Officials say there has been no outbreak or cluster of cases but as farm workers follow the crops across the state, there is a dire need for more and mandatory vigilance, says Supervisor Alejo.

“Last thing we want is a continued spike in workers getting sick, that’s not good for agriculture, so it’s in everybody’s economic interest to implement the best practices,” Alejo said. “I hope during this crisis that Americans recognize the hard work these people do, many who are immigrants or are undocumented who are risking themselves to harvest these crops and helping them get delivered to millions of Americans.”

