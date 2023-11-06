(BCN) — The Monterey County Workforce Development Board on Monday announced the launching of Monterey County Works, an initiative aiming to help meet the needs of local job seekers and employers.

The launch includes a new visual identity and website for Monterey County’s employment assistance services.

“We are excited to unveil our new Monterey County Works initiative, which reflects our ongoing commitment to providing innovative workforce solutions to the communities we serve,” said Executive Director Chris Donnelly in a statement. “As we continue to grow and evolve, we wanted our identity to reflect our values and mission.”

The new Monterey County Works logo features a modern design and also includes a new tagline, “Growing Talent. Supporting Business.”

Along with the new visual identity, the organization has also launched a new website, MontereyCountyWorks.com, that provides easy access to valuable resources for job seekers, employers and community partners.

Monterey County Works is an initiative of the Monterey County Workforce Board. They offer a range of programs and courses that are designed to help individuals acquire the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the current job market. Other services include assistance with resume writing, interview preparation, and networking.

For Monterey County employers, Monterey County Works helps them to identify job openings and match job seekers with suitable positions, ensuring local businesses have the talent they need to grow and succeed.

