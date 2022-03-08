MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center officials are asking the public’s help to save the lives of opossums.

Opossums are North America’s only marsupial and are beneficial to the local environment, as they eat pests like cockroaches, mice, rats, snails, and slugs — just one opossum can consume up to 5,000 ticks in a single season.

According to wildlife officials, spring is the season for baby opossums and for female opossums to be carrying babies in their pouches.

“Sadly, many of these mother opossums are also hit by cars as they forage for food, and their babies cannot survive without emergency rescue,” SPCA Monterey County said on Facebook.

They are asking people who hit opossums with their vehicles to save the lives of the surviving babies by doing the following:

If the opossum is alive but injured, please call us at 831-264-5427 or visit spcamc.org/wildlife.

If the opossum is recently deceased, and if you are in a location where you are safe from other vehicles, please check to see if the opossum is male or female. Their anatomy is easily apparent. If the opossum is female, use gloves and a towel or rag to gently open the pouch and check for babies. They can be as small as honey bees, but they will be pink and squirming.

If you find babies, please call us for help. Please don’t attempt to remove the babies yourself as you could seriously injure their tiny mouths.

Be sure to always wash your hands afterwards.

“We know this isn’t a pretty thing to think about, and we know it’s a lot to ask, but you will truly make a difference for these wonderful little creatures.”

Wildlife officials said they were able to rescue and care for 179 baby opossums last year.