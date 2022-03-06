MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The Monterey County Health Department has launched an updated website to improve public access to local data about COVID-19.

“The dashboard displays data on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, fatalities, and outbreaks, as well as community testing and vaccination progress,” according to a description in a news release department officials issued Thursday.

“The goal of the updated dashboard is to allow residents to better appreciate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community.”

The updated site — see shorturl.at/dwzHS — replaces the Monterey County COVID-19 Morbidity, Testing and Vaccination Data dashboards.

The dashboard can be viewed on all types of devices and will be refreshed every Monday and Thursday by 5 p.m.

