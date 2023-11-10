(BCN) — Monterey police this week have taken custody of a fourth suspect in an alleged robbery at a Macy’s department store in the city on Nov. 3.

Celso Suarez-Lopez, 20, was arrested in Greenfield on Tuesday. Authorities in the city then notified Monterey police about his arrest, the Monterey Police Department said in a statement.

Suarez-Lopez was booked into Monterey County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of probation and obstructing a peace officer, according to police.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the Del Monte shopping center after a report of a robbery at a Macy’s store in the area. A loss prevention officer told police a group of suspects stole merchandise valued at $1,200 and pointed a handgun at him when he tried to intervene.

The suspects fled the area in a maroon Honda Accord, but police located it traveling on Munras Avenue. A 22-minute pursuit followed, through downtown Monterey, onto northbound state Highway 1, through the East Garrison area onto W. Blanco and into the city of Salinas. The suspects then abandoned the car near Buena Vista and Park Street in Salinas.

Police took three suspects into custody after a foot pursuit.

After the chase, David Rangel of Salinas was booked into the county jail for suspicion of robbery, possession of an unserialized firearm, possession of a controlled substance after the robbery. His bail was set at $92,000.

Police also booked into jail Bryin Guzman on suspicion of evading a police officer, driving on the wrong side of the road, conspiracy, and post-release supervision violation in connection with the robbery. His bail was set at $30,000.

The third suspect, 21-year-old Antonio Sotelo of Salinas, was also jailed on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was released with a citation.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can contact detective Sabrina Perez at (831) 646-3811 or perez@monterey.org. To remain anonymous, call (831) 646-3840.

