(BCN) — A Monterey father and son were arrested by police on separate occasions this month on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms.

It started with an alleged road rage incident at Cielo Vista Drive. Officers were dispatched there on Nov. 5 at 6:56 p.m., responding to reports of alleged road rage and someone brandishing a firearm. The suspect who allegedly flashed the gun was identified as 28-year-old Monterey resident Les Flores.

Monterey police conducted a traffic stop in the area shortly after the incident and arrested Leslie Flores, 58 and the father of Les, on suspicion of possessing an unserialized firearm, committing a felony while out on bail, possessing an assault weapon and manufacturing a short barrel rifle.

The elder Flores was booked into Monterey County Jail with his bail set at $500,000, officers said.

Monterey police continued to investigate the original brandishing report and around 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers served a search warrant on Cielo Vista Drive.

Les Flores was arrested on suspicion of violating probation, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, making criminal threats and other offenses. He was booked in Monterey County Jail, with his bail set at $30,000, police said.

