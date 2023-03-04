SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — After a stabbing left one student dead at Montgomery High School on Wednesday, Santa Rosa Police Department Chief John Cregan shared an update on school safety Saturday morning.

Montgomery High School is scheduled to reopen to students and staff on Monday. Cregan says three officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department will be on campus to welcome everyone back. The officers will be available as a resource to speak with teachers, parents and students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cregan also outlined some of the steps that SRPD has developed with the community and the Violence Prevention Partnership. Those steps include responding quickly to calls from school campuses, hosting active shooter trainings and partnering with community members to ensure events remain safe.

KRON On is streaming now

According to Cregan, SRPD has been called 945 times to Santa Rosa schools in the past year. Of those calls, 97 came from Montgomery High School.

You have my commitment to school safety, listening to the community’s needs, and partnering with Santa Rosa City Schools to better understand what level of on-campus support is needed from the Santa Rosa Police Department, such as bringing back the School Resource Officer Program, with any modifications that better meet the needs of our community today. – John Cregan

Cregan says he will also attend a listening session hosted by Santa Rosa City Schools on Tuesday at the Freidman Event Center. “The Santa Rosa Police Department remains a community partner, ready to listen to how we can make school safer for everyone…Let’s have the discussion,” he said.

Support for the students impacted by the incident at Montgomery High School has also come from outside of California. The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is supporting those affected by the tragedy to provide hotline counseling and other services. The foundation will also be opening an independent investigation into what happened.