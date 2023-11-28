(KRON) — A 15-year-old Montgomery High School freshman who fatally stabbed one of his classmates back in March is not responsible, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. The student, whose name is not being disclosed due to him being a minor, was involved in a fight at school.

One of the participants in the fight, 16-year-old Jayden Pienta, died from his wounds. Another 16-year-old student was treated for a stabbing wound to the hand but has since recovered.

In March, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed a petition against the freshman for one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of bringing a knife onto school grounds.

On Monday, a judge found the teen, now age 16, responsible for bringing a knife to school, and not responsible for manslaughter. California law precludes any 15-year-old from being charged as an adult for any crime.

In Monday’s ruling, the presiding judge concluded that Jayden Pienta was the “aggressor” in the fight, according to the Press Democrat.